2 dead, 1 hospitalized after car crash in Lancaster County, officials say

Two men from South Carolina died and another person was hospitalized Friday after a single-vehicle crash in Lancaster County, officials said.

The wreck happened around 5:10 a.m. on S.C. 9 east of Lancaster, said Master Trooper Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The route, known as Pageland Highway, is south of the Union County NC border.

A 2016 Infiniti went off the road, hit a pole, and overturned, Miller said.

The driver and front seat passenger died, Miller said.

Ty’Kezius Benson, 22, of Lancaster, died at the scene, according to Karla Knight-Deese, Lancaster County Coroner.

Dareon Steward, 21, also of Lancaster, died later at Medical University of South Carolina hospital in Lancaster after the crash, the coroner said.

A rear passenger who has not been identified was airlifted by helicopter to a Charlotte hospital, officials said. That person’s condition was not available Friday afternoon.

The fatal crash remains under investigation by the S.C. Department of Public Safety and the coroner.