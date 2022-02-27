2 dead, 1 hospitalized in shooting early Sunday in Johnson County, police say

Two people were killed and a third person was injured in a shooting early Sunday in Lenexa, police said.

Officers were called at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday to a shooting inside a home in the 8400 block of Laurelwood Street, Officer Danny Chavez, a spokesman for the Lenexa Police Department, said in an email.

Inside the home, police found three people with gunshot wounds. One of the individuals was declared dead at the scene, Chavez said. The other two were taken to the hospital, where one later died.

The condition of the third and only surviving shooting victim has not been released by police.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the shooting, Chavez said.

This is the first homicide reported by Lenexa police this year. The last homicide was reported in May, when police fatally shot a man they said fired first at authorities. The Johnson County District Attorney later ruled the shooting to be justified.

Before that, the last killing recorded in Lenexa was a double homicide in 2014, when two men were stabbed to death during a burglary.