2 dead, 1 hurt after shooting in Everett

Two people are dead and one person hurt after a shooting Monday afternoon in Everett, police said.

Officers were called to the area of the 2000 block of Lexington Avenue and Washington Avenue.

One person was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center, Everett Fire said.

Police have not said what led to the shooting.

Investigators said they are working to identify a shooting suspect.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Major crimes detectives are investigating a shooting that has left two dead and 1 hospitalized in the 2000 block of Lexington Ave. Officers are still working to identify the suspect. PIO is on scene. https://t.co/jfgrn9wiGN — Everett Police (@EverettPolice) June 20, 2022

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP