2 dead, 1 hurt after shooting in Everett
Two people are dead and one person hurt after a shooting Monday afternoon in Everett, police said.
Officers were called to the area of the 2000 block of Lexington Avenue and Washington Avenue.
One person was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center, Everett Fire said.
Police have not said what led to the shooting.
Investigators said they are working to identify a shooting suspect.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Major crimes detectives are investigating a shooting that has left two dead and 1 hospitalized in the 2000 block of Lexington Ave. Officers are still working to identify the suspect. PIO is on scene. https://t.co/jfgrn9wiGN
— Everett Police (@EverettPolice) June 20, 2022
More news from KIRO 7
Airports bracing for one of the busiest travel days of the year
Semi truck collides with Penn Cove Pottery on Whidbey Island
Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com