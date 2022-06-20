2 dead, 1 hurt after shooting in Everett

KIRO 7 News Staff
·1 min read

Two people are dead and one person hurt after a shooting Monday afternoon in Everett, police said.

Officers were called to the area of the 2000 block of Lexington Avenue and Washington Avenue.

One person was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center, Everett Fire said.

Police have not said what led to the shooting.

Investigators said they are working to identify a shooting suspect.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP 

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories