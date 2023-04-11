2 dead, 1 injured in Dallas shootings, police say

Two people were killed and a third injured in unrelated shootings early Tuesday, Dallas police said.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of Southwell Road near the Palladium Dallas Stemmons Apartments in northwest Dallas around 12:15 a.m., police said. They found a man lying in the breezeway with a gunshot wound. The victim, 31-year-old Javoski Javonte Dawson, was taken to a local hospital but later died from his injury.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact Detective Abel Lopez at 214-671-3676 or at abel.lopez@dallaspolice.gov.

Officers responded to the 2600 block of Ingersoll Street in west Dallas shortly before 1 a.m., according to police. They found a man and a woman who had been shot. Both victims were taken to a hospital, police said, but the woman died from her injuries. The man remains in stable condition.

Authorities haven’t released the name and age of the victim who died.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Kimberly Mayfield at 214-671-3646 or at Kimberly.mayfield@dallaspolice.gov.