2 dead, 1 injured in Lehigh Valley shooting

Two people are dead and a third person is wounded after a shooting inside a condo building in the Lehigh Valley.

- We're going to start here with some breaking news this morning. Two people are dead, a third person wounded after a shooting inside of this condo building in the Lehigh Valley. Police say a man and a woman died in a burst of gunfire in the Canal Park development in Easton, then a bullet went through a wall striking a third person in the leg, who had just happened to be in the condo next door.

Police tell us no shooter is being sought, so the public is not in danger. Investigators are still on the scene trying to figure out a motive.

