2 Dead, 1 Injured as Plane Plunges Into Roof of Home

Two people were killed when a plane crashed into the roof of a home in Newberg, Oregon, on Tuesday evening. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said several people began calling 911 at around 7 p.m. to report a small aircraft “spiraling toward the ground and crashing.” Officials say crews found two people dead inside the plane, which created a large hole in the roof of the property. A third person was pulled out of the wreck and flown to the hospital in a helicopter with serious injuries. TVF&R spokesperson Jacob Fuhrer initially told KATU that there was no one inside the house at the time of the crash, but officials later discovered there were people inside, but they managed to escape unharmed. A distressing video filmed by someone in the neighborhood appears to show the plane spiraling as it dives toward the ground.

