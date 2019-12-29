Parishioners killed man who opened fire after inside a Texas church

Paul Moseley/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Two people reportedly died after an incident Sunday at the West Freeway Church of Christ in northwest Texas.

After a gunman opened fire during the Sunday morning service, two congregants fatally shot the attacker.

In addition to the shooter, police confirmed one other person had died after the incident, and one was left in critical condition.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

A gunman opened fire inside the West Freeway Church of Christ in northwest Texas before he was shot by congregants at the service, according to area police.

White Settlement Police Department Chief J.P. Bevering said in a press conference Sunday afternoon that the shooter and one other person died after the attack, and one was left in critical condition.

Jeoff Williams, a regional director with the Texas Department of Public Safety who spoke during the conference, praised the "heroic parishioners" who stifled the attack.

"Unfortunately, this country has seen so many of these that we've actually gotten used to it at this point. And it's tragic and it's a terrible situation, especially during the holiday season," Williams said in comments reported by the Associated Press. "I would like to point out that we have a couple of heroic parishioners who stopped short of just anything that you can even imagine, saved countless lives, and our hearts are going out to them and their families as well."

Authorities from multiple agencies initially responded to an "active threat" around 11:30 a.m. at the church, which sits in White Settlement, about nine miles west of downtown Fort Worth, NBCDFW reported.

A spokesperson for the Fort Worth Police Department told Insider that the agencies were assisting White Settlement police.

A witness of the incident told CBS 11 News that a gunman shot a server during communion before he was taken down by others in the church.

The terrifying incident was also caught on video during the church's livestream that was viewed and reported by the New York Daily News. The outlet reported that members of the congregation ducked under their seats as several people drew their own weapons at the gunman.

The video is not on the church's YouTube page, which has other recordings of Sunday services and Bible study sessions.

Gov. Greg Abbott called the shooting an "evil act of violence" in a statement released later Sunday afternoon.

"Places of worship are meant to be sacred, and I am grateful for the church members who acted quickly to take down the shooter and help prevent further loss of life," Abbott said in the statement.

—Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) December 29, 2019

Erin Nealy Cox, US Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, said in a tweet that further details surrounding the incident and the shooter were currently under investigation.

Read the original article on Insider