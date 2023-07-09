2 dead, 1 injured in separate shootings within hours of each other, Atlanta police say

Atlanta police are investigating three different shootings throughout the city early Sunday.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News around 12:40 a.m. Sunday, officers received reports of a person shot near a gas station on Metropolitan Parkway.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital and died from her injuries. Her identity has not been released.

The second shooting occurred around 1:40 a.m. at an Airbnb on Lone Oak Ave SW.

Police said a woman in her 50s was shot at a party at the residence.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. Her identity has not been released.

The third shooting occurred around 2:40 a.m. near a home on McDaniel Street in southwest Atlanta.

Police said a man in his 20s who had been shot several times was found dead outside the residence.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

There is no one in custody for any of these incidents, according to police.

Investigators added that they do not believe the shootings are related.

The circumstances surrounding all three shootings are still under investigation.

