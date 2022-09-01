2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Eagle Trace Apartments, Columbus police say

Two people are dead and one injured from a shooting Wednesday night at Eagle Trace Apartments.

Columbus Police Department officers were called at 11:18 p.m. to the scene at 2001 Torch Hill Road, CPD spokesman Command Sgt. Alan Malone told the Ledger-Enquirer. No other details are being released because police are still investigating the incident, he said.

Muscogee County coroner Buddy Bryan told the L-E the victims haven’t been identified.

Malone said anyone with information about this incident should call CPD’s homicide unit at 706-225-3161 or investigative services at 706-653-3400.