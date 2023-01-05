2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Dayton apartment complex

Two people are dead after a shooting at a Dayton apartment complex Wednesday evening.

Police and medics were called out to the area of Oldfield Ave and Banker Place, at the DeSoto Bass apartment complex, on reports of a shooting. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records showed that there were reports of two people shooting at each other.

>> PHOTOS: Crews respond to shooting at Dayton apartment complex

In a 911 call obtained through the a public records request, a female caller told dispatchers that her brother and his friend had been shot.

“It’s his chest, it’s his chest,” the caller said.

When police arrived on scene, they found two men shot.

A 22-year-old man died on scene and a 23-year-old man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he later died. The men have not been identified at this time.

A 29-year-old man arrived some time later at Miami Valley Hospital with gunshot wounds. Police said his injuries were non-life threatening.

Police said all individuals involved in the shooting have been accounted for.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Dayton Police at (937)-333-1232. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (937)-222-7867 or submit information at www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.