2 dead, 1 injured in Wednesday night shooting in Titusville; police looking for suspects

Two people were killed in a Titusville home Wednesday night when an unknown vehicle drove past and peppered gunshots into the house, police said.

Teressa Henderson, 25, and 17-year-old Drayontai Mason, both of Titusville, were hit with bullets in the home on Third Avenue at about 10 p.m., Titusville police said.

The two were taken to a local unspecified hospital and later died.

A third person — an 18-year-old man — was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The man, who police did not identify, went to the hospital by himself for treatment.

No other information about the shooting was available Thursday afternoon.

Many bullet holes could be seen on signs, windows and vehicles outside a home in Titusville. No police or residents were out Thursday morning.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 321-264-7800 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS. Crimeline callers may remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

