2 dead, 1 seriously injured in Highway 99 crash late Saturday night

The drivers in a head-on collision late the night of Dec. 9 died at the scene of the crash north of Brooks on Highway 99 E, according to Oregon State Police.

A preliminary investigation determined Mario Cantor-Chocolate, 36, of Canby, was northbound in a Ford Explorer when he crossed the centerline and collided with a Toyota Highlander driven by Eva Arango-Cortes, 44, of Salem, OSP said in a prepared statement.

Cantor-Chocolate and Arango-Cortez were declared dead at scene of the crash just south of Topaz St. NE. A passenger in the Toyota was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

OSP troopers responded to the crash at 11:51 p.m. and traffic was impacted for about 4 hours. They were assisted by the Marion County Sheriff's Office, Salem Police, Marion County Medical Examiners, Marion County Fire District and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Oregon State Police said a release about the crash was delayed while next of kin were notified.

