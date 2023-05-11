2 dead, 1 teen hurt in Oak Cliff shootings including carjacking attempt, Dallas police say

A woman was fatally shot in an Oak Cliff parking lot, and a man was fatally shot and a teen injured in an attempted carjacking at an Oak Cliff gas station Wednesday morning, Dallas police said.

In the first shooting, officers found Gabriella Gonzalez, 26, lying in a parking lot in the 800 block of South Walton Walker Boulevard around 7:40 a.m. Gonzalez and Harold Thompson, 22, had gotten into an argument prior to the shooting, police said.

Gonzalez died at the scene, and police arrested Thompson, who faces a murder charge.

In the second shooting, officers responded to the QuikTrip in the 4700 block of South RL Thornton Freeway around 10 a.m., police said.

A driver had shot a man and a teen in self-defense during an attempted carjacking, Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV reported. The suspects left the scene and drove to a hospital.

The man died at the hospital from his injuries, officials said. His name has not been released.

The teen sustained non-life-threatening injuries and faces a charge of aggravated robbery.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.