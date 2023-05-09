2 dead, 1 wounded in 3 shootings in Reading

May 8—Two Reading teens were fatally shot in separate shootings over the weekend, and another man was wounded in a third shooting, city police said Monday.

The first shooting happened shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday on the north side of Reading. Officers were dispatched to Birch and Greenwich streets for a report of gunfire.

They found a deceased male with a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead by Berks County Deputy Coroner Joel Bonilla.

The coroner's office said the victim was a 16-year-old from Reading. They withheld his name because he's a juvenile. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday evening in Reading Hospital.

Police said the victim arrived with three other males and was walking on Greenwich Street when someone fired shots in their direction. No one else was reported to be injured in that shooting.

The second shooting happened Sunday evening in the southwestern part of the city.

According to investigators:

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Patton Avenue in the Oakbrook Homes neighborhood for a report of a shooting. They learned one shooting victim was taken by personal vehicle to Reading Hospital.

The victim, Jarelle Baez, 18, of Reading was pronounced dead at 8:59 p.m. Sunday by a staff physician.

Reading police said that in the third shooting, officers were sent at 12:04 a.m. Monday to Sixth and Spruce streets to investigate gunfire. They found a 27-year-old man shot in the left arm and leg. He was taken to Reading Hospital for treatment. Police said he was uncooperative with investigators. Witnesses said he had been arguing with two unidentified males earlier in the evening.

The shootings come on the heels of Mayor Eddie Moran and Police Chief Richard Tornielli lauding the recent success of an initiative to combat neighborhood gun violence.

In a City Hall press conference Friday, they announced a 60% decrease in homicides and a 69% decrease in nonfatal shootings through the end of April compared to the first four month of 2022. They credited a strategy enabled by a $696,768 Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency grant.

The investigations are continuing, and additional information will be released when available, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Reading police criminal investigation unit at 610-655-6246.

Tips can be made via Crime Alert Berks County's anonymous tip line, 877-373-9913. Tips can also be sent via text, using the keyword "alert berks," to 847411. Crime Alert will pay a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.