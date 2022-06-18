2 dead, 10 rescued in boat collision near Key Biscayne in Florida, Coast Guard says

The U.S. Coast Guard helped recover the bodies of two people and rescued 10 others after a boat collision near Miami.

The collision happened at about 10:30 p.m. ET Friday about a mile west of Key Biscayne, the Coast Guard 7th District Southeast said in a statement. Someone involved in the crash reported the incident.

Two critically injured people were pulled from the water by a rescue swimmer. The pair and the other eight survivors were taken to local hospitals. Two bodies were recovered by the Coast Guard and a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crew, the statement said.

Coast Guard Station Miami Beach small boat crew inspecting a boat that was part of a collision near Key Biscayne, Florida, June 17, 2022.

The Coast Guard released a photo of officials inspecting a damaged boat that was part of the collision. The small boat, which was still on the water in the photo, appeared to have a hole in its side. Strips of debris appeared to have peeled off the vessel and were dangling in the water.

"On behalf of the Coast Guard and our partner agencies, we'd like to offer our sincerest condolences to the families and friends who lost their loved ones," Lt. Cmdr. Benjamin Tuxhorn said.

The Coast Guard said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was investigating.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Coast Guard: 2 bodies recovered, 10 rescued in boat crash near Miami