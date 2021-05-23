2 dead, 12 injured in shooting at birthday party in New Jersey

Two people died and 12 others were injured in a mass shooting at a New Jersey birthday party late Saturday night.

Police responded to a call at 11:50 p.m. Saturday in Fairfield Township, New Jersey, about 50 miles south of Philadelphia, where they discovered two people dead at a private home.

The decedents, 30 and 25, both suffered fatal gunshot wounds and were found dead at the scene. Police have not identified the victims by name.

Authorities say 12 other people were shot and brought to local hospitals, one of whom is in critical condition, and have not said the status of the other victims.

Cooper University Health Care, which runs a hospital in Camden, said it received six victims from the shooting, two of whom have been released and four who are still under the hospital’s care.

A suspect has not been identified and details around the shooting remain unclear. Police also did not say if there was more than one shooter.

The shooting happened at a birthday party that was apparently '90s themed, according to NBC Philadelphia.

John Fuqua told the local station he had family at the scene who recounted what happened to him.

“My nephew said he was having a good time and next thing all he heard was shooting and he was running for his life. He got on the ground, he had to crawl. He stepped over a dead body," Fuqua said.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said local and state police are investigating the shooting.

“We hold those who have died, and their families, in our prayers today, and we also pray for the recoveries of those injured,” Murphy said in a statement.

Murphy, a Democrat, also said this incident speaks to the need for gun control.

“Let there be no mistake: This despicable and cowardly act of gun violence only steels our commitment to ensuring New Jersey leads the nation in passing and enforcing strong and commonsense gun safety laws,” he said.