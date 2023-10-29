2 dead, at least 18 injured in overnight Ybor City shooting

A shooting erupted in the middle of Ybor City after a Saturday night full of Halloween celebrations, leaving two dead and at least 18 people injured, Tampa police said.

Tampa police reported that at about 3 a.m. Sunday on the 1600 block of E Seventh Avenue, a shooting occurred between two quarrelling groups.

Police said they have detained at least one person who surrendered into custody.

Videos on social media showed officers tending to costumed victims as they bled on the sidewalk, and people running away from the sound of gunshots.

“While early in the investigation, indications are that an altercation between two groups escalated to gunfire, resulting in one male subject dying at the scene and 19 victims being transported to nearby hospitals. A second male victim died at a hospital as a result of sustained injuries,” a Tampa police report said.

“Our thoughts are with the victims impacted by this senseless act and our detectives are committed to holding those involved accountable,” said Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw.

Local businesses have partnered with Tampa police to review surveillance video that may have captured the incident.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the incident to call the non-emergency line at (813) 231-6130 or contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at (800) 873-8477.

This is a developing story. Check Tampabay.com for updates.