2 dead, 2 in critical condition, including child, in shooting at Motel 6, Ga. police say
Columbus police are investigating a shooting that left two dead and a woman and child injured.
Authorities said on Saturday at 9:09 p.m., officers received reports of a shooting at a Motel 6 on Victory Drive.
When officers arrived, they found 53-year-old Michael Carter, Sr. and 19-year-old Michael Carter, Jr. with gunshot wounds inside the hotel room. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.
In addition to the two men killed, officers said a woman and child were also shot during the incident and are in critical condition at an area hospital.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Sgt. D. Baker at 706-225-4296.
