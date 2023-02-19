2 dead, 2 in critical condition, including child, in shooting at Motel 6, Ga. police say

Columbus police are investigating a shooting that left two dead and a woman and child injured.

Authorities said on Saturday at 9:09 p.m., officers received reports of a shooting at a Motel 6 on Victory Drive.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When officers arrived, they found 53-year-old Michael Carter, Sr. and 19-year-old Michael Carter, Jr. with gunshot wounds inside the hotel room. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

In addition to the two men killed, officers said a woman and child were also shot during the incident and are in critical condition at an area hospital.

TRENDING STORIES:

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Sgt. D. Baker at 706-225-4296.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: