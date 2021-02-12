2 dead, 2 critically hurt when vehicle plunges off Chicago road
CHICAGO — Two people died and a man and woman were critically injured when a vehicle they were in plunged off the Stevenson Expressway in the McKinley Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side early Friday.
The car came off Interstate 55 about 4 a.m. near Ashland Avenue, according to Illinois State Police and the Chicago Fire Department.
A statement from state police said the driver was going “too fast for road conditions” and lost control.
The car was heading north on the Stevenson when it hit a concrete wall on the northbound side of the expressway, then went over a concrete median, according to preliminary information released by Trooper Omoayena Williams, a state police spokesman. The car then fell off the interstate and hit a light pole before stopping at Archer and Robinson.
The car plunged about 43 feet down and came to a rest on a grassy area along Archer, Williams said.
A 27-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were killed, state police said. Two others were taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, according to the Chicago Fire department. State police identified the injured as a 21-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man.
WGN-TV video from the scene showed a mangled car on its side near a support column for the Stevenson, surrounded by emergency crews.
(Chicago Tribune’s Megan Crepeau contributed to this report.)