2 dead, 2 injured in Delano drive-by shooting

Oct. 11—Two people died and two others were injured Monday afternoon in a drive-by shooting in Delano, according to a Tulare County Sheriff's Office news release.

Tulare County sheriff's deputies went to the area of County Line Road and Road 136 in Delano and found one person dead. Three additional shooting victims later showed up at the Delano Police Department, and two of those victims were airlifted to a local hospital, according to the release.

A second victim later died from injuries sustained the shooting, according to the news release. The victims' identities have not yet been released.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the TCSO at 559-733-6218.