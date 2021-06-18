2 dead, 2 injured in North Carolina shooting

Two people were killed and two others were injured after an overnight shooting in North Carolina, authorities said Friday.

Officers responded to a report of gunfire shortly after 9:30 p.m. ET Thursday outside a convenience store in the 1600 block of Holloway Street, according to the Durham Police Department. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and a second man was taken to a hospital and later died. Their names have not been released.

Image: Police gather at the scene of a shooting in Durham, N.C., on June 17, 2021. (WRAL)

A third victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to her leg, police said in a statement. The fourth was treated for a gunshot wound to his foot.

"Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, but the incident does not appear to have been random and it appears the involved parties were known to each other, according to a preliminary investigation," the department said in the statement. "No charges have been filed at this time."

The shooting was one of two in the city overnight.

About four hours after the first incident, officers responded to gunfire in the 4000 block of Tranquil Road about 1:30 a.m. Friday, police said.

DPD is investigating a shooting in the 4000 block of Tranquil Road that occurred just after 1:30 a.m. EMS transported a female victim to hospital; extent of injuries unknown currently. The known suspect fled scene. No further details available at this time. — DurhamPoliceNC (@TheDurhamPolice) June 18, 2021

One person was taken to a hospital, according to authorities. Her injuries were unknown.

Police said the "known suspect" in that shooting fled the scene.

No other details, including a description of the suspect, were released.