2 dead, 2 others hurt in Hamilton shooting

Oct. 26—Four people were injured and two of those people died in a shooting Tuesday night in the 700 block of Second Street in Hamilton.

Three people suffered gunshot wounds in the incident that happened in the area near Big Mama's Market. The fourth person hurt is a 3-year-old who was hit by bullet fragments, police said.

No identities of those involved have been released.

There have been no arrests and the incident is under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to call (513) 868-5811 ext. 2002.

Hamilton Police have responded to multiple homicide scenes this month. A woman and a man were found dead Saturday, Oct. 22 in a home on Rockford Drive. Their deaths were ruled murder-suicide.

On Oct. 8, Stephaun Jones, 25, of Asbury Court in Liberty Twp., was involved in a multi-vehicle crash he initiated when driving a Ford Focus in the 1900 block of Fairgrove Avenue in Hamilton. After the accident, Jones' passenger, Sidney Printup, 25, of Saturn Drive in Fairfield, left the vehicle, and Jones shot him to death just prior to fleeing the scene in the heavily damaged vehicle.

A 911 caller had followed Jones from Hamilton to Morris Road in Fairfield Twp. Officers responded, but Jones fled into a tree line. Before Jones fled, Fairfield Twp. Police Chief Robert Chabali said the suspect displayed a firearm and pointed it at police officers.

Jones emerged on Tara Brooke Court, where he was confronted by two Hamilton police officers. Jones was taken into custody after both officers fired shots at Jones, who later died from his wounds at the hospital.

On Oct. 11, a woman found dead inside a home in the 1200 block of Parrish Avenue in Hamilton was stabbed to death, according to the Butler County Coroner's Office. Rachelle Brewsaugh, of 1270 Parrish Ave., was on the floor when officers arrived at the home around noon that day. The death is being investigated as a homicide, according to Hamilton police.

Staff Writer Michael Pitman contributed to this report.