2 dead, 2 Palm Bay officers injured in shooting, police say

A 24-year-old man and an unnamed person are dead and two officers are injured following a gunfire exchange in northeast Palm Bay on Sunday, according to the Palm Bay Police Department.

Around 2 p.m. on Sunday, Palm Bay police officers responded to the area of Lexington and Americana in northeast Palm Bay for a domestic disturbance call, Police Chief Mariano Augello said at a press conference.

Officers found a 24-year-old suspect who fired at officers, then fled and a police chase ensued, Augello said. The officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect and ultimately killed the suspect, Augello said.

Two officers were injured but are expected to survive, Augello said.

Another unnamed person also died, Augello said.

“Two of our officers were shot today as a result of doing their job of protecting and serving our community,” Augello said. “We will not tolerate anybody raising their guns or any type of lethal force or aggression toward our officers.”

Just after 3 p.m., Palm Bay Police Department alerted residents through a post on X, formerly Twitter, to stay away from the area of Lexington and Americana due to an active incident.

FDLE continues to investigate.