2 dead, 2 wounded in Charlotte shooting on Saturday. What we know.

Two people died and two were wounded after a shooting in Charlotte early Saturday, police said.

Police found all four with gunshot wounds after responding to a call of a shooting just after 3 a.m. in the 8600 block of Lodge South Circle, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

That’s just off East Arrowood Road between Nations Ford and Old Pineville roads in the Steele Creek section of southwest Charlotte.

Medic pronounced one person dead at the scene, police said. A second person died at a hospital, according to CMPD.

Police didn’t release the names of those shot or say if they’re looking for a suspect.

The shooting involved a confrontation between two groups of people in a parking lot, WSOC reported CMPD Major Dave Johnson telling reporters at the scene.

“There’s a lot of unanswered questions,” Johnson said.

Two people died and two were wounded in a shooting on this block of South Lodge Circle in Charlotte on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2023, police said.

CMPD urged anyone with information about the shooting to call police Detective Jerry Carter at 704-432-8477 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tips line at 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.