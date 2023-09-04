2 dead, 3 injured in ER drive-by on SUV carrying Alabama nightclub shooting victims

A gunman opened fire on an SUV that was transporting shooting victims to an Alabama emergency room, where two people reportedly died.

A police vehicle was struck as well.

Five gunshot victims who were wounded in an altercation at a Birmingham, Ala., nightclub were brought to UAB Hospital in a Chevrolet Tahoe around 2:30 a.m. Monday, according to AL.com. A second vehicle reportedly opened fire on that SUV outside the ER, where a hospital window was broken and a squad car was hit by gunfire.

The shots sounded like “iron pipes hitting,” a witness said. The ER was locked down amid the chaos outside. The status of the three surviving victims inside is unclear.

Two women believed to have been gunned down in the earlier shooting were pronounced dead at the hospital. Those unidentified victims were 24 and 33 years old, according to WVTM. They are Birmingham’s 90th and 91st homicide victims in 2023, AL.com reports.

Police are seeking information on both Labor Day shootings.

Monday’s killings happened 85 miles northeast of Dadeville, Ala., where at least 20 people were shot during a birthday party in April. Four people were killed during that Sweet 16 celebration, including the birthday girl’s teenage brother.