Two people are dead and three people are injured after a fatal two-car collision in Huntington Park on Friday night. Around 8:45 p.m. Los Angeles authorities responded to reports of a major crash at the intersection of Randolph Place and Maywood Avenue. When authorities arrived at the scene, there were five people involved in the crash — two were dead on arrival, two were critically injured, and one suffered minor injuries. Details: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/2-dead-3-injured-in-fatal-crash-in-huntington-park/

