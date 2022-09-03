2 dead, 3 injured in multiple overnight shootings across Indianapolis

Two people are dead and another three injured after several overnight shootings, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

After midnight, IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot at the intersection of West 26th and Dr. MLK Jr. streets. Officers arrived early Saturday morning and located a victim with a gunshot wound. According to police, the victim was pronounced dead.

Officers also responded to a call of a person shot near the intersection of Southeastern Avenue and Hunter Road. There, too, officers found a victim with a gunshot wound. That person was also pronounced dead.

From late Friday night into Saturday morning, IMPD responded to at least three other shootings. A person was shot near the 1800 block of Howard Street and is in stable condition, according to police.

Another person is in critical condition after being shot. Officers found the victim near the 5900 block of Fieldcrest Lane.

Another victim was found near the 8400 block of Southeastern Avenue. That person was taken to a hospital, according to police. Their condition was not reported Saturday morning.

Police had not released the identities of any of the victims Saturday morning.

