2 dead, 3 injured after shooting in Orlando, police say
The Orlando Police Department said two people have died following a shooting near Poppy Park Sunday.
Police officers responded to the 5400 block of Lescot Lane for a shooting around 6:50 p.m.
According to a news release, five people were transported to nearby hospitals, and police do not know the three patients’ conditions.
Investigators said this is an active case and will provide suspect information as it becomes available.
