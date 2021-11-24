2 dead, 4 injured in U.S. 441 crash north of Ocala. Driver charged with DUI manslaughter

Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested a Boca Raton man early Wednesday after a two-vehicle crash that killed two people and injured four others – including a child – along a dark section of U.S. 441 North.

The victims – a family from Homestead – were driving to North Carolina to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Logan Levi Alexander Weir faces two counts of DUI manslaughter, two counts of DUI with serious bodily injuries and two counts of DUI property damages and injuries.

Traffic death: Cyclist killed by pickup truck along SR 200

Cyclist death: Crash kills bicycle rider at SW 19th Avenue Road and SW 17th Street in Ocala

Court appearance: Lecanto man wanted for Marion County fatal crash in 2020, makes court appearance

The 32-year-old man was booked into the Marion County Jail at 6:03 a.m. with bail set at $22,000.

The crash happened near Northwest 95th Street, north of Ocala. Early Wednesday, the road was blocked by sheriff's deputies and a road crew as troopers took measurements, interviewed witnesses and allowed an official from the Medical Examiner's Office to inspect and document the bodies at the scene. The road was re-opened 7:40 a.m., troopers said.

FHP Traffic Homicide Investigator Cpl. James Lander takes pictures of the scene of a deadly wreck along U.S. 441 that killed two women early Wednesday morning.

This is how the crash happened

According to troopers, an older model Chevy Silverado driven by Weir was in the left lane traveling northbound on U.S. 441. A witness told officials that the Chevy went around a UPS semi tractor-trailer and entered the right lane.

While in the right lane, troopers said, the Chevy slammed into the back of a newer model KIA Sedona sport utility vehicle that was also in the right lane.

The impact split the SUV's left rear/side open as the vehicle veered off the roadway and onto the right shoulder while overturning. Troopers said he vehicle then traveled into a grassy area and ejected four people who were in the back.

The victims were members of a family from Homestead

The patrol no longer provides names in its news releases. But troopers did describe how the victims were related.

Story continues

The SUV driver was a 58-year-old man. He was being treated for minor injuries at UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville.

His wife and grown daughter, ages 61 and 32, were thrown from the back of the vehicle and died on scene.

The driver's grown son, age 29, was in the front seat. He was treated for minor injuries and released from Ocala Regional Medical Center.

That man's wife, age 26, and daughter, age 10 months, were thrown from the back of the SUV.

His wife was at ORMC on Wednesday and listed in serious condition. Their daughter was in critical condition at Shands.

Although a car seat was in the vehicle, the child was not buckled in, troopers said.

FHP troopers said two women who were in this mangled SUV were killed early Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle wreck along U.S. 441 North.

FHP officials said the family is from Homestead, near Miami. They were on their way to North Carolina for Thanksgiving.

Marion County Fire Rescue officials said they received the call at 1:06 a.m. and the first unit was on scene at 1:14 a.m. The two women were pronounced deceased at 1:17 a.m.

Troopers said fire officials had to extricate those sitting in the front from the mangled SUV. A child car seat in the back of the SUV was sandwiched by debris and other materials.

FHP: The defendant declined to take a field sobriety test and would not provide a blood sample

FHP said evidence at the scene shows this was a high-speed crash. A witness told troopers that it appeared the pickup truck was traveling above the posted 65 mph speed limit.

Weir declined to participate in a field sobriety exercise, normally given to someone who appears to be under the influence, according to FHP. He also refused to give a blood sample, something FHP officials typically require when investigating a crash that involves serious injury or death.

Authorities got a search warrant from a judge to obtain a sample of Weir's blood. A paramedic obtained the sample, which will be sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement laboratory for testing.

Troopers believe the crash was alcohol-related.

FHP troopers arrested the driver of this Chevy Silverado pickup truck after a two-vehicle crash killed two women early Wednesday.

A trooper interviewed Weir at the crash scene

At the scene, troopers said they detected a strong odor of alcohol coming from Weir's breath. They said his eyes were watery and bloodshot and he was swaying and unsteady on his feet.

In his interview with Traffic Homicide Investigator Crystal Sollazzo, Weir said he had been at a bar located roughly eight miles from the crash site. He said he left the bar and went to a gas station.

During the interview, the trooper noted in the arrest report, Weir would cover his mouth using a small blanket he had on his shoulder.

Troopers said there were empty beer cans in the back of the Chevy and in the front was a flask that had a liquid substance that smelled like alcohol.

Wednesday's deaths were the third traffic deaths in Marion since Saturday.

As of Wednesday, troopers said there had been 72 traffic deaths reported in the county so far this year. That compares with 86 on Nov. 29, 2020. That does not include traffic fatalities within the Ocala city limits.

With the Thanksgiving holiday period underway, troopers are expected to be patrolling the streets and highways looking for drivers who disobey the rules of the road.

Contact Austin L. Miller at 867-4118, austin.miller@starbanner.com or @almillerosb.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: DUI manslaughter arrest in Florida crash that killed 2, injured 4