2 dead, 3 wounded after shooting at Tulare County Shell gas station

Violent Crimes Unit detectives are searching for answers after a shooting at a Ducor gas station that killed two people and left three wounded.

Tulare County Sheriff's Department deputies were called around 3:45 p.m. Thursday for a shooting at the Ducor Shell Gas Station, south of Terra Bella.

When they arrived, deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Soon after, deputies learned a second person was shot and taken to a nearby hospital. During the investigation, officials at a Delano hospital called deputies regarding three people who'd been shot and transported for care.

"At this point, it appears the victims at both hospitals are a result of the original shooting that happened in Ducor," sheriff's spokeswoman Ashley Schwarm said.

Two people have died. The three others are recovering, though their medical conditions weren't given. Schwarm didn't release the names of the victims involved in Thursday's shooting.

A description of the shooter or the motive behind the crime wasn't given. Areas around the gas station are blocked and the Shell station is closed. Ducor is located about 12 miles south of Porterville — where the nearest hospital is. Delano's hospital is 17 miles southwest of Ducor. The rural Tulare County town has about 636 residents, according to the 2020 Census.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department at 559-733-6218.

