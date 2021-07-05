2 dead, 3 wounded in shooting near downtown Cincinnati park

·1 min read

CINCINNATI (AP) — Two people died and three others were wounded in a shooting in downtown Cincinnati on the Fourth of July, police said.

Gunfire broke out Sunday night in the area of Smale Park, Lt. Col. Lisa Davis told reporters at a news conference. One person died at the scene, and another died at a local hospital.

The three other people who were shot were taken to hospitals. Two had minor injuries and the third was in critical condition, police said.

Police identified the two males who died as 16-year-old Milo Watson and 19-year-old Dexter Wright Jr. They didn't release details about the others who were hurt.

The shooting happened amid fireworks in the busy park.

Amber Gray told WXIX-TV she was at the park with her son when the gunfire erupted.

“We heard screaming ... we heard more shots, and we saw everyone running and screaming,” she said, adding that she grabbed her son and ran to her car to get away.

Davis said about 400 to 500 teenagers were at the park at the time of the shooting.

Police did not immediately have information on a suspect. It was too early to know whether the shooting was random or targeted, Davis said.

Police said they are seeking information from anyone who witnessed the shooting or has video of what happened.

