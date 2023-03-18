2 dead, 4 injured in early-morning shooting at nightclub on Columbus' South High Street

Two men died and four others were injured after a shooting early Saturday morning on Columbus' South Side.

About 5:10 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting at Tha Plug nightclub, 1570 S. High St., according to the Columbus Division of Police. Antwaun Artis, 21, died at the scene, and Jayden Peacock, 22, was dropped off at Nationwide Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 6 a.m.

Four other men — ages 36, 27, 29 and 42 — also suffered gunshot wounds, according to police. Two were taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and two to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. All four men were expected to survive their injuries.

As of Saturday afternoon, police said they had not identified any suspects or motives in the shooting.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the shootings to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

