2 dead in 5-vehicle crash on US-19 in Pinellas County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol said two people were killed in a five-vehicle collision on US-19 Saturday night.

According to troopers, a Chevrolet Trax was heading north on US-19 when it crashed into stopped traffic south of Republic Drive.

The Trax collided with a Hyundai Santa Fe, which then crashed into three other vehicles.

The FHP said the Trax’s driver, a 50-year-old Largo man, died at a hospital. A passenger in the Santa Fe, a 54-year-old Clearwater woman, also died, according to the report.

