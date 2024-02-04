2 dead in 5-vehicle crash on US-19 in Pinellas County
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol said two people were killed in a five-vehicle collision on US-19 Saturday night.
According to troopers, a Chevrolet Trax was heading north on US-19 when it crashed into stopped traffic south of Republic Drive.
The Trax collided with a Hyundai Santa Fe, which then crashed into three other vehicles.
The FHP said the Trax’s driver, a 50-year-old Largo man, died at a hospital. A passenger in the Santa Fe, a 54-year-old Clearwater woman, also died, according to the report.
