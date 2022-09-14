2 dead, 7 injured in park shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO — Two people were killed and seven others injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Washington Park, according to Chicago police.

Just before 8 p.m., two groups of people were at the park when a fight broke out and shots were fired, Deputy Chief Fred Melean with the Chicago Police Department said in a news conference at the park just across the street from the University of Chicago Medicine’s emergency room.

Paramedics responded to East 51st Street and South Champlain Avenue and took five men and a woman to University of Chicago Medicine, according to police.

A 19-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the right shoulder and self-transported to Insight Hospital in good condition, police said. Another man, 46, and a woman, 33, self-transported to U of C in good condition with graze wounds to his right calf and her right arm, respectively.

One of the two men who died has been identified as Lionel Coward, 43, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He suffered a gunshot wound to the back of the head and was pronounced dead at 8:42 p.m. at U. of C.

The other man who died — a 20-year-old — was initially taken to U. of C. in critical condition. According to the medical examiner’s office and police, he was pronounced at 9:55 p.m. after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He has yet to be identified.

The other victims that paramedics transported to U. of C. were all listed in good condition. A 30-year-old man was shot on his left shin, a 39-year-old man was shot on the right ankle, a 27-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the upper left thigh and a 22-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his left elbow.

