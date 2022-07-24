2 dead and 8 injured in Saturday shootings in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Two men died and eight people — including four teens— were injured in separate shootings on Saturday in Baltimore, according to police.

A 47-year-old man died after he was shot in the head early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers found the victim after responding to a disorderly conduct call about 12:30 a.m. at a Crown Gas Station in the 4100 block of Frederick Avenue in Irvington.

He died at the scene. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call 410-496-2100.

Three teens were injured in another shooting in the Ellwood Park/Monument neighborhood, according to a news release.

Police responded about 1:10 a.m. to the 600 block of North Potomac Street and found the teens suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. A 17-year-old boy and two girls, ages 16 and 15, were taken to a hospital. Police didn’t indicate their conditions.

A 17-year-old boy walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound around 11 p.m. Saturday, along with a 24-year-old who was shot in the forearm. Police did not determine the location of the shooting, and the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Another man died Saturday morning after he was shot in the Fairfield Area neighborhood. Officers were summoned about 2 a.m. to the 3400 block of Seventh Street for an unresponsive man.

They found the unidentified man sitting on a curb, slumped over and suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. He died at the scene.

Later Saturday, police found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his thigh at at Boyd and Carey streets. He was transported to an area hospital by medics for treatment.

A 44-year-old man was shot in his neck in the Barclay neighborhood of East Baltimore on Saturday night, police said. Officers arrived at the shooting scene at 9:33 p.m. and took the man, who was conscious and breathing on the 2400 block of Greenmount Avenue, to a hospital. Another 43-year-old man was shot in the head and walked into the hospital with a head wound that is not life-threatening, police said.

Anyone with information on Saturday’s shooting is asked to call 410-396-2100. Leave tips for all the shootings to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

The shootings followed gun violence Friday, in which the city marked its 200th homicide of 2022 after a 52-year-old man was shot to death. Three others were also injured in separate shootings.

