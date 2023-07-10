2 dead in Amarillo officer-involved shooting during traffic stop

Two people died in an officer-involved shooting Sunday night in Amarillo during a traffic stop.

On Sunday, July 9 at 8:19 p.m., an Amarillo officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 3600 block of northeast 9th Avenue, according to the Amarillo Police Department. Police said the license plate on the suspect vehicle did not match the vehicle that it was on.

There were three individuals in the vehicle during the stop, so other officers were called to assist.

The driver was removed from the vehicle during the investigation.

While police were speaking with the back seat passenger, he exited the vehicle and pointed a pistol at the officers. The officers fired and struck the suspect, who died at the scene.

A female passenger in the front seat was also struck by gunfire during the incident, and she was taken to a local hospital. She later died from her injuries.

No officers were injured. The incident is under investigation by the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit. This incident is in the early stages of investigation and information is limited. More details will be released as it is known, police said.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo police say 2 dead after officer stopped vehicle, shots fired