2 dead, another wounded in Riverside shooting

Jan. 18—Two people are dead and another wounded following a triple shooting Monday night inside a house in Riverside.

Police were called around 7 p.m. for the shooting inside the house in the 4500 block of Richland Drive, which was temporarily closed between Ames and Mayapple avenues.

"Three people total have been shot. There is one deceased of the three inside of the residence. One was transported to the hospital — that person is also deceased — and then the third person that was shot is expected to make a full recovery from the injuries," Maj. Matt Sturgeon of the Riverside Police Department said Monday night during a media briefing at the scene.

Sturgeon said the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called to assist with evidence processing, but that Riverside police are handling the investigation.

"It appears to be that the parties involved know each other," he said. "It's leaning towards there may have been some sort of a drug involvement, unfortunately."

Sturgeon said police have identified a "person of interest" but that no one is in custody.

The investigation is in its early stages, and police need to determine whether multiple weapons were used and late Monday night were waiting for a search warrant to enter the house. Further information was expected to be announced Tuesday morning, the major said.

Police did enter the house earlier following a brief standoff that led SWAT officers from the Dayton Police Department and Montgomery County Sheriff's Office to respond. Sturgeon said the decision was made to enter in an effort to render aid to people who were reported shot inside.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and another person with a gunshot was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he also was pronounced deceased, Sturgeon said.

A woman who was able to leave the house reportedly suffered a gunshot to her leg. She told police she and her fiancé were shot when two men came to the house to buy marijuana, according to initial reports.