2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in western Hillsborough County, deputies say

Hillsborough detectives are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in the western part of the county, authorities said Tuesday night.

Deputies were called to the scene of a reported shooting at the Waterford at Cypress Lake Apartments, located in the 4700 block of West Waters Avenue near Tampa, shortly before 5 p.m., the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Upon arrival, they discovered the bodies of two adults “with upper body trauma,” the release said.

It is currently unknown how the two people knew each other or what occurred before the shooting, deputies said, but they said they believe it is an isolated incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Need help?

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline or chat with someone online at 988lifeline.org. The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay can be reached by dialing 211 or by visiting crisiscenter.com.