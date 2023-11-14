2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in parking lot of Grain Valley day care: Police

Two people were found dead on Monday evening in the parking lot of a Grain Valley day care center in what authorities described as an apparent murder-suicide stemming from an “isolated domestic incident.”

Officers were dispatched on a report of gunshots around 6 p.m. at the Milestone Academy Daycare at 1401 S. Buckner Tarsney Road, according to a statement by police shared on social media. Two people were found dead in the parking lot when officers arrived.

Police said no children or other occupants of the day care were physically harmed.

“We are saddened to see this type of violence unfold in our close-knit community,” police said in a statement, adding that the investigation was ongoing.

Grain Valley was being assisted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office. Identities of the two people found dead were being withheld pending family notifications, according to Grain Valley police.

Police were asking anyone with information to contact the Grain Valley Police Department at 816-847-6250.