2 dead in ‘apparent murder-suicide’ at Tampa apartment complex, police say

TAMPA — Police said Friday the two bodies found in a Tampa apartment Tuesday night belonged to a 22-year-old man and a 53-year-old man, and that they appeared to have died in a murder-suicide.

Officers responded to the Mobley Park Apartments, 401 E 7th Ave., for a welfare check around 5 p.m. that evening, police said in a media release Tuesday. When Tampa officers arrived, they found two people dead.

At the time, the agency said it was conducting a death investigation, but that it appeared to be an isolated event. On Wednesday, police sent out an updated release saying that the medical examiner’s office had not yet identified the men and investigators still were working to determine a cause of death.

In a Friday afternoon media release, the department said the two men knew each other, and the deaths appeared to be a murder-suicide.

Police did not release the names of the two men, their relationship to each other or their cause of death.

Their deaths mark at least the eighth suspected murder-suicide involving people from the Tampa Bay area in 2022. The last apparent murder-suicide occurred about a month ago in Wesley Chapel, where a man was suspected of killing his brother and then himself, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Need help?

If you are in immediate danger of domestic violence, call 911. The Florida Coalition of Domestic Violence can be reached at 800-500-1119. There are local agencies in the Tampa Bay area to reach out to for help.

In Hillsborough County, you can call or text The Spring of Tampa Bay’s 24-hour crisis line at 813-247-7233 or visit online at thespring.org.

In Pinellas County, you can call the Community Action Stops Abuse 24-hour hotline at 727-895-4912, text casa-stpete.org/chat or visit casapinellas.org.

In Pasco County, you can contact Sunrise of Pasco County at its 24-hour hotline at888-668-7273 or 352-521-3120, or go online at www.sunrisepasco.org.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, reach out to the 24–hour National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255; contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741; or chat with someone online at suicidepreventionlifeline.org. The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay can be reached by dialing 211 or by visiting crisiscenter.com.