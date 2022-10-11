2 dead in apparent murder-suicide

Oct. 11—ARCHDALE — One man apparently stabbed his brother to death and then killed himself early Tuesday, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office identified the two as Scotty Craig Pierce and Jackie Alan Pierce but did not say which one was stabbed or shot.

Someone called the sheriff's office shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday and reported having been on the phone with a man who threatened to shoot himself, the sheriff's office said. The caller then heard a gunshot, and the man didn't speak again.

When sheriff's deputies arrived at the residence on Huff Road, they called out to anyone inside, but no one answered, so they forced their way inside and found two men dead, the sheriff's office said. One was found to have stab wounds, the other had been shot.

Detectives determined that this was a murder-suicide based on evidence at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff's office said.