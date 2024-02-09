2 dead after apparent targeted shooting in parking lot of East Nashville school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people are dead after an apparent targeted shooting in the parking lot of an East Nashville school.

The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said the shooting happened at around 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, in the parking lot of Meigs Magnet School. Two males were killed after they arrived at the school in a car.

There were no activities happening at the school, according to police.

Authorities said detectives are working active leads.

No other information was released.

