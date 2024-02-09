2 dead after apparent targeted shooting in parking lot of East Nashville school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people are dead after an apparent targeted shooting in the parking lot of an East Nashville school.
The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said the shooting happened at around 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, in the parking lot of Meigs Magnet School. Two males were killed after they arrived at the school in a car.
There were no activities happening at the school, according to police.
Authorities said detectives are working active leads.
No other information was released.
