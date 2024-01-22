2 dead in Athens County homicide investigation

Jan. 22—GLOUSTER — Two bodies were discovered on Monday by the Athens County Sheriff's Office after a wellness check by deputies.

According to a news release by the sheriff's office, at at approximately 2 p.m., deputies were called to South Poplar Drive in Glouster. The call for assistance was placed by a family member reporting concern for the well-being of the occupants.

Upon reaching the scene, deputies and detectives entered the home. During a search of the premises, units discovered two deceased individuals in an upstairs bedroom. The residence was immediately secured as a crime scene.

The deceased were identified as Amy Smathers, 54, and Jack Smathers, 59.

There was no evidence of forced entry to the home. After thoroughly processing the scene, detectives concluded that the married couple was in the process of filing for divorce and that a domestic violence incident had likely taken place.

Evidence indicates that the male was deceased of an apparent suicide by drug overdose. Injuries to the female are undetermined at this time and will be confirmed by autopsy and toxicology reports. Her death is being investigated as a homicide, with her husband as the sole suspect.

Detectives found no evidence to suggest a threat to the community or involvement of any other persons. No further information is available to the public at this time.

Though the case remains active pending receipt of autopsy and toxicology reports, preliminary investigation indicates the incident was a tragic result of domestic violence.