2 dead after being thrown over side of bridge in motorcycle crash, Virginia cops say

Two people are dead after they were thrown over a Virginia bridge in a motorcycle crash, news outlets reported.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. Dec. 31 on the West Norfolk Bridge in Portsmouth. Police said a motorcycle traveling with two riders struck a wall, WVEC reported.

The driver and passenger, a man and woman, were thrown off the bike and over the bridge, into the water, police said, according to WAVY.

First responders pulled the two from the water, and they were both pronounced dead at the scene, WTKR reported.

The crash closed the bridge’s eastbound lanes the morning of Dec. 31, WVEC reported.

Portsmouth police are investigating.

