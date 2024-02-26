2 dead bodies found at Moxy Hotel in Boston’s Theater District

Two bodies were found Monday afternoon at the Moxy Hotel in downtown Boston, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating, though it was not immediately clear whether the deaths were suspicious.

The bodies were reportedly discovered in a room on the 13th floor by a hotel worker. Responding officers determined neither could be resuscitated.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden told reporters outside the hotel that there did not appear to be any danger to the public. He added that it was “too early” to speculate whether foul play was suspected.

According to WBZ-TV, the victims were a man and woman.

No other information about the two people, including their names or manner of death, was released.

“The investigation is very early at this time and ongoing,” Hayden said.

The Moxy Hotel is located in Boston’s Theater District.