2 dead in Braintree shooting

A 16-year-old Braintree High School student is one of two shot dead overnight outside his home, according to Braintree police.

Braintree police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating the incident on Alfred Road, which also left a 20-year-old from Dorchester dead, as a double homicide.

While the investigation of the shootings in a neighborhood near South Shore Plaza is ongoing, police say there is no threat to public safety.

At about 1:30 am, several 911 callers reported hearing multiple shots fired on Alfred Road.

Braintree police arrived to find two people shot in a parked motor vehicle. A third person in the car was uninjured.

Both victims died at a local hospital. Grief counselors will be at Braintree High School this week, officials said at a press conference at the scene Sunday morning.

If anyone has any information or video they believe to be relevant to this investigation, call Norfolk State Police Detective Unit at 781-830-4990 or the Braintree Police Detective Division at 781-794-8620.

