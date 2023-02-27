2 dead after ‘brutal’ double homicide at Dayton gas station

Dayton Police are investigating after two women were shot and killed near a Dayton gas station Sunday morning.

Dayton Police were dispatched to the BP Gas Stations at the intersection of North Gettysburg Avenue and West Third Street at around 4:53 a.m. after a security company sent a panic alarm to the emergency center.

When police arrived on scene, they found two women who had been shot inside of a black Suburban. Maj. Brian Johns confirmed Monday morning that both women, ages 44 and 38, had died in the shooting.

“This is probably one of the most brutal murders that I’ve seen in my time at Dayton PD, which is 30+ years,” Johns said. “The callousness was just shocking to the body and you’re mind.”

The women were found in the front driver and passenger seats inside of the SUV located at one of the gas pumps. Johns said that there had appeared to be some kind of “disturbance” inside of the the SUV that led to the shooting.

The suspect, described as a man wearing all black and a purple baseball hat, got out of the back seat of the SUV and ran from the scene. Police believe the suspect rode with the women to the gas station.

Johns said that while police were called just before 5 a.m., the shooting appeared to happened a couple hours earlier, around 2 a.m. Police believe the victims had been to a club prior to the shooting.

There were three other vehicles in the parking lot at the time of the shooting. Johns said none of the people in those vehicles called police and one drove away from the scene. Dayton Police are asking any of those people to contact them regarding this shooting.

News Center 7 called the gas station after the shooting. A cashier working told us that he heard a loud sound, but thought it had come from the exhaust pipe of a car. Police said Monday that the attendant didn’t set off the silent alarm until they saw someone over by the victim’s SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dayton Police at (937)-333-COPS (2677).



