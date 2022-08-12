2 dead after car hits moped on Columbia highway; 1 man is facing charges

Two people are dead and another is in jail after a fatal collision between a car and a moped in Columbia Thursday night.

Columbia police say the incident occurred around 10 p.m. on Farrow Road and Highway 277 coming into the city, less than a mile from Prisma Health Richland Hospital.

Police have charged Johnathan Gajadhar, 37, with two counts of felony DUI resulting in death, according to the Columbia Police Department’s Twitter account. He is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

The two people killed in the collision have not been identified.