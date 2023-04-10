2 dead in Central Florida hostage situation, deputies say

A hostage situation in Lake Wales ended with two people dead, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the two deceased men were a suspect and the suspect’s adult stepson, found dead inside a home on Lindsey Place early Monday morning.

Lake Wales Police Chief Chris Velasquez said at a press conference the suspect was 39-year-old Antonio Oliver. Police arrived to the house around 4 a.m. after getting a call from a woman who asked for police assistance in getting children out of the home.

“What we know is that a female had called and asked for us to help getting the children out,” Velasquez said. “She said she just wanted to get the children out and let it go. Just be finished with it. Obviously he had other plans and didn’t cooperate with that.”

When law enforcement arrived, they negotiated with the suspect for three hours, but when they heard a single gunshot around 7 a.m., they entered the residence.

Velasquez said they believe the suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot, and that he was the suspect in the shooting death of the 19-year-old, but are not sure when that may have occurred.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said that the suspect and his wife has been involved in previous domestic violence calls, and that there were a number of weapons found on site. During negotiations, the suspect told police not to shoot into the house since there were children inside. Two teens were found inside the house unharmed.

“We know that they were all at a party last evening, and apparently there was an argument after the party,” Judd said, although the standoff happened hours after the party had ended. “SWAT team was called, we had the negotiators here. We did everything possible to resolve this peacefully, and he resolved this with violence. A lot of violence.”