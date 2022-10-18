2 dead in Central Florida murder-suicide, deputies say

Central Florida deputies are investigating a murder-suicide that left two people dead in Deltona.

Volusia County deputies said they received a call around 6:17 p.m. regarding a stabbing on Gramercy Drive, according to a press release from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they arrived at the home and found a man and woman unresponsive.

Investigators believe the man stabbed the woman before killing himself, according to the press release.

First responders said the woman was dead at the scene and the man died at the hospital an hour later.

Deputies found three children in the home, but they were not injured.